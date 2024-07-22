The Lady Of Rage Stars In Lifetime’s August Miss Cleo Biopic

Once she was “Stranded On Death Row,” and now she’s portraying the (in)famous television psychic fortune teller, Miss Cleo. Death Row Records’ The Lady Of Rage (“Afro Puffs”), real name Robin Allen, will star in the biopic, Miss Cleo: Her Rise and Fall.

Lifetime Networks announced the news in a press release. The film premieres August 10 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

This film tells the story of Youree Dell Harris who worked at the Psychic Readers Network and landed a career while trying to take care of her family in the late 1990s. According to Lifetime, this is the first time Miss Cleo’s side of the story will be told. Harris died in 2016 at the age of 53.

A trailer was released, which can be seen below. The documentary, Call Me Miss Cleo, follows the biopic at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT.

The film picks up with Harris taking a job at the Psychic Readers Network as the Caribbean personality, Miss Cleo. She becomes one of the network’s most beloved and popular phone personalities, setting her up to be the face of the network. She started appearing in infomercials and using a Jamaican accent, and was able to lure callers in to get advice from her.

After achieving massive popularity, callers started filing complaints against her and the network with accusations of being a fraud and spreading false advertising. The biopic details Harris’ rise as Miss Cleo and how she had to defend her name amidst the allegations.

Miss Cleo: Her Rise and Fall also stars Shane Johnson (Power), Ian Bohen (Yellowstone), Daphne Maxwell Reid, Cocoa Brown, Dwayne Boyd, Towanda Braxton, Jaida Standberry, Marley Taylor, Amelia Young, Stevie Baggs Jr., and Leslie Black.

The film is directed by noted television actor Tim Reid, who starred in two popular sitcoms, Sister, Sister and WKRP in Cincinnati.

