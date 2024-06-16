by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton 50 Cent Reportedly Threatened By Former Drug Dealer Who Claims ‘Power’ TV Series Stole His Life Story Cory “Ghost” Holland Sr. accuses 50 of threatening his family after filing $1 billion lawsuit claiming the rapper stole his story.









According to AllHipHop, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has been threatened by a former drug dealer who has sued the rapper and Lionsgate for allegedly stealing his life story for the premise of Starz’ hit series “Power.”

Cory “Ghost” Holland Sr. filed a lawsuit against 50 Cent, “Power” creator Courtney Kemp, Starz, and Lionsgate in 2021 claiming that “Power” is loosely based on him. He states he gave Kemp’s father a CD titled, “Blasphemy,” which mirrors the story told in “Power.” Most recently, Holland sent an email to the attorneys of 50 Cent allegedly making veiled threats that if anyone from 50’s camp “pulls up” on him or his family, “f**k the litigation.”

Holland has previously accused the “Get Rich Or Die Trying” rapper of “pulling up” to his place of residence, not once, but twice in 2021. He stated it was in retaliation for him filing the lawsuit against 50 Cent.

In the letter obtained by AllHipHop, Holland says, “If a motherf**ker gets killed because your motherf**king client threaten me and my family, file a motherf**king motion for that. I ain’t playing with your motherf**king client no more, next time he or anyone he sends pull up, f**k the litigation.”

An attorney for 50 expressed their concern for the threat insinuated by Holland to Judge Analisa Torres, who is overseeing the lawsuit proceedings.

“This language can only be understood as a threat of violence against Mr. Jackson and his counsel. We are also in the process of notifying the relevant local authorities,” said the attorney.

When Holland filed the suit, he claimed that in 2007, he mailed a copy of “Blasphemy” to Kemp’s father. The album had an autobiographical song where he raps about being a “drug lord.” He also raps about falling in love with his “teen crush,” who was Puerto Rican. On the song, he finds out from his drug trafficking partner, who happened to be white, that his love now worked in law enforcement. Holland contends the plot for the original “Power” series mimics his song.

