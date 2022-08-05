The Learning Never Stops Thanks to Mentorist Pro

While it’s cliché to say it’s never too late to learn, the saying today is more relevant than ever. Thanks to advances in technology over the past couple of decades, learning no longer begins and ends in a classroom.

The advent of mobile learning apps and software programs has made learning more accessible than ever, and age and location are no longer preventative.

Mentorist Pro not only allows you to learn anything from anywhere, but for a limited time, you can purchase a lifetime subscription for just $49. That’s savings of 90% from its MSRP ($490).

Mentorist Pro contains more than 200 bestsellers across 11 genres. This information-packed program summarizes bestsellers in business, leadership, and personal development. Furthermore, it gives users actionable steps to apply the knowledge they’ve received where they most need it.

Genres include business, productivity, psychology, philosophy, mental health, and communication, among other categories. You can set daily or weekly reminders to complete your actions, visualize your progress, collect points for completing activities, and earn badges and attain new user levels. You can also vote for the next book or app.

Mentorist Pro is currently rated 4.6 stars on Apple’s App Store, and it’s received a 4.2-star rating on Google’s Play Store.

“Excellent app. Nice and clever idea. Never thought I could read only the essentials of some of the best books on the market. Let’s hope they’ll continue to add only quality books to the list,” writes verified 5-star reviewer Paul Stoica.

This product can be accessed via iOS 14.0 or later, iPadOS 14.0 or later, or Android.

Just because you’re no longer in school or taking classes, it doesn’t mean your learning path has to end. Mentorist Pro is the perfect tool to tap into new realms of information across multiple genres. Purchase it today and give your brain a boost of power.

Prices subject to change.