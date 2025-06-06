Women by Stacy Jackson Beyond the Clothes: Michelle Obama Shares Her Fashion Evolution In New Memoir "The Look" will feature over 200 photographs and never-before-seen images as Obama shares her fashion journey as an influential figure.







From the moment she made history as the first Black first lady of the United States in 2009, Michelle Obama captured the hearts of Americans with her brains and beauty.

The former FLOTUS made back-to-back headlines every time she stepped into the public eye and had crowds roaring in support as she donned the most stunning fashion ensembles. This year, the best-selling author will invite the world inside her journey with fashion, hair, and beauty in her new book, “The Look.”

It’s always been about more than fashion for Obama, who has become one of the most influential women in the nation. “The Look” is her moment to reclaim her story and share it with the world–her way. In a June 5 book announcement on Instagram, she shared a piece of her journey during her family’s time in the White House. “The way I looked was constantly being dissected — what I wore, how my hair was styled,” she said.

“Inside, you’ll find some of the outfits that have meant the most to me, but more importantly, the moments that I lived through in them—big and small, personal and political, historic and ordinary—that were as memorable as the clothes themselves,” she wrote.

Currently in the stage of her life where she’s comfortable expressing herself and unapologetically doing what she loves, Obama’s forthcoming project will seamlessly align with the powerful messages of confidence, authenticity, and identity she has repeatedly asserted through her platform.

“My hope is that this book sparks conversation and reflection about the ways we see ourselves — and the way our society defines beauty,” Obama wrote.

“The Look” will showcase over 200 photographs and never-before-seen images, according to Penguin Random House. As Obama details how her approach to dressing has evolved throughout her life, readers will turn pages to view ensembles like the attorney’s colorful sheath dresses, cardigans, and brooches she wore during her years as FLOTUS, as well as the bold suits, denim, and braided hairstyles of her post-White House era.

As fans get the scoop on all of her active looks, breathtaking gowns and more, Obama will introduce the team that supported her through it all, including her stylist Meredith Koop, makeup artists Carl Ray, hairstylists Yene Damtew, Johnny Wright, and Njeri Radway, and several of the designers behind her notable looks.

“The Look” will be released by The Crown Publishing Group in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook formats issued by Penguin Random House Audio. Preorder a copy now ahead of its Nov. 4 release.

