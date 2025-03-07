Women of Power Summit by Keka Araújo Walmart Brings Health Advocates To BE’s Women Of Power Summit To Provide Health Screenings The 2025 BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit will be held March 5-9 at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.







At this year’s Women of Power Summit, Walmart is partnering with the Black Heart Association (BHA), Bexa, and 4Kira4Moms to provide free health screenings, education, and critical resources. The collaborative effort aims to address some of the most pressing health disparities facing Black communities by making healthcare more accessible and empowering attendees with life-saving information.

Walmart’s Commitment to Community Health

Walmart offers free vision screenings and shares information about prescription delivery services. This initiative is designed to help attendees prioritize their health, remove barriers to essential care, and encourage proactive wellness habits.

Walmart isn’t working alone. To expand the impact of this event, the retail giant is teaming up with some of the nation’s leading health advocates.

Meet the Partners

Bexa: Revolutionizing Breast Health Screening

Bexa brings its innovative, non-invasive breast screening technology to the event. Unlike traditional mammograms, Bexa exams are radiation-free, painless, and provide immediate results. These features make it easier for women to prioritize breast health without fear or inconvenience.

Tiara Neal, Executive Director of the Bexa Equity Alliance, will be on-site to oversee the screenings. “We’re committed to breaking down barriers to breast health care,” Neal said. “Access to early detection can save lives, and that’s what we’re here to provide.”

Dr. Monique Gray, Bexa’s Chief Medical Officer and BEA Board Co-chair, explained the organization’s dedication to helping Black women find better ways to screen for breast cancer.

“Early detection is key for improving survival and helping all women lead the lives they desire. If we are truly committed to health equity, it must be accurate, accessible and, most importantly, adopted in under-resourced communities, suitable for those with dense breasts, and able to help women feel empowered along their preventive health journey. We listened to women, and they told us, ’It’s time for a better breast exam. It’s time for Bexa,”

Black Heart Association: Fighting Heart Health Disparities

The Black Heart Association, founded by Tara Robinson, a heart attack survivor, focuses on addressing heart health disparities in Black communities. The organization is hosting several free screenings at the event, including tests for blood pressure, cholesterol, A1C levels, kidney function, and Lipoprotein(a), a marker of cardiovascular risk.

Robinson emphasized the urgency of their mission. “Heart disease is the leading cause of death in Black communities, but it’s also preventable. By equipping people with education and tools to understand their risks, we can save lives,” she said.

The BHA’s mobile unit, part of its Vehicle for Change program, allows the organization to provide the most needed services at churches, schools, and community gatherings. The organization’s reach continues to grow, and in 2024, it plans to expand from Dallas to Houston.

4Kira4Moms: Advocating for Maternal Health

4Kira4Moms is addressing another critical issue — maternal health disparities. The organization, named in honor of Kira Johnson, a mother who died due to preventable complications after childbirth, is dedicated to improving outcomes for Black mothers.

Representatives from 4Kira4Moms will educate attendees about the stark realities of maternal mortality and advocate for systemic changes to prevent future tragedies. Their work highlights the importance of viewing maternal health as a fundamental human rights issue.

Addressing the Disparities

Black communities face some of the most significant health disparities in the nation. Consider these statistics:

Heart disease rates are 33% higher for Black individuals compared to the overall U.S. population.

Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than white women.

Many Black adults under 65 are uninsured or underinsured, limiting access to preventive care.

Even when insurance isn’t a barrier, bias and discrimination in healthcare settings discourage many people of color from seeking care. Events like this one aim to bridge the gap by creating safe, accessible spaces for health education and screenings.

Health Education at the Forefront

Education is a key component of this year’s Women of Power event. Each participating organization brings expertise to empower attendees with knowledge that can lead to healthier lives.

Walmart’s vision and pharmacy education services help participants take charge of their eye health and manage prescriptions efficiently. Meanwhile, BHA offers resources to help people understand their heart disease risk factors, emphasizing that 80% of heart disease cases are preventable with early intervention.

Bexa’s breast health screenings provide an alternative to traditional mammograms, while 4Kira4Moms sheds light on maternal health issues, equipping attendees with tools to advocate for themselves and their loved ones.

A Collaborative Effort for Change

Events like this demonstrate the power of partnerships in addressing systemic health challenges. Walmart’s resources, combined with the expertise of BHA, Bexa, and 4Kira4Moms, amplify the impact of these critical services.

“Our collective goal is to make health resources more accessible to those who need them most,” said a Walmart representative. “By working together, we’re not just addressing health disparities—we’re empowering people to live healthier lives.”

The event offers attendees more than screenings. It’s an opportunity to connect with experts, ask questions, and better understand how to prioritize their health.

About the Organizations

Walmart

Known for its dedication to communities, Walmart provides affordable healthcare services, ensuring people have access to essential resources close to home.

Black Heart Association

BHA is on a mission to eliminate heart health disparities in Black communities. Its innovative programs, such as Vehicle for Change and Black Heart University, focus on prevention and education to save lives.

Bexa

Bexa is transforming breast health with a painless, radiation-free screening tool that makes early detection more accessible and less intimidating.

4Kira4Moms

This maternal health advocacy group is fighting for systemic changes to improve outcomes for Black mothers, viewing maternal mortality as a human rights issue.

Looking Ahead

The Women of Power event highlights how community-focused initiatives can make a lasting impact. This collaboration addresses critical health disparities head-on by uniting Walmart, BHA, Bexa, and 4Kira4Moms, providing education and services that could save lives.

Visit these organizations’ websites or follow them on social media to learn more about their missions. Together, they’re paving the way for a healthier, more equitable future.

The 2025 BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit will be held March 5-9 at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

RELATED CONTENT: Trump’s Reckless Renaming Of Landmarks Reflects Broader Failures And Unchecked White Male Privilege