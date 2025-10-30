News by Kandiss Edwards Dr. Yaba Blay Now Artist-In-Residence at Most Incredible Studio Blay, a scholar and cultural worker known for her brand “Professional Black Girl,” said the opportunity felt inevitable.







Dr. Yaba Blay has been appointed the first “Professional Black Girl-in-Residence,” at Most Incredible Studio.

Blay’s appointment is an artist residency at the New York-based creative firm. Her work centers around transforming memories into collectible LEGO brick-based art.

“When Syreeta [Gates, the studio’s founder] mentioned to me that she wanted to infuse Black girl culture into Most Incredible Studio’s canon, I told her there was no way I would allow her to do that without ME! She laughed, but I was serious. The idea of merging what she does with what we do and how we do it is beyond exciting—it’s necessary,” Blay said.

Gates said that Blay’s track record of centering Black women in their power, joy and everyday genius made her “an exceptional partner” for the studio’s next phase. Gates posted about the partnership on Instagram.

The residency will include a limited-edition collectible designed in collaboration with Blay. The collectible will come complete with premium packaging, a custom booklet and special keepsake elements. The program will also feature digital activations, community conversations, and behind-the-scenes content displaying the creative process.

Most Incredible Studio co-founders have roots in hip-hop culture and adult fan-community work with #BlackGirlsWhoLego. The firm’s mission intends to make memories tangible through creative play and cultural tribute. Blay’s involvement is described as a convergence of scholarship identity and art.

Together they intend to use the LEGO platform not simply as toy architecture but as a medium to honor Black womanhood and cultural memory.

