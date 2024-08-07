The Notorious B.I.G. Featured On Variant Cover Of ‘Deadpool & ‘Wolverine: WWIII #3’

Retailer hustl. has announced that Brooklyn hip-hop icon The Notorious B.I.G. is featured on an official Marvel 3 limited edition variant cover celebrating the release of Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII #3.

Where Brooklyn at? Get your copy of our Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII #3 variant cover featuring @thenotoriousbig NOW!!! https://t.co/Bq9UVBsxWf pic.twitter.com/m4AhTTROIC — hustl.agency (@AgencyHustl) August 7, 2024

The comic is available for limited release, 3,000 books, and an additional spotlight virgin variant of 1,000 books at hustl.agency.

Elliot Osagie, chief strategy officer of The Notorious B.I.G. Estate and CEO of Benin City said, “Comic book culture and the storytelling of Biggie go hand in hand. The characters fit, the cultural intersection works, and fans love seeing the two worlds together. That’s why we came back with another cover.”

The Notorious B.I.G. returns to Marvel Comics in his second variant cover appearance. The late rapper was initially featured on a limited-edition cover of DEADPOOL (2022) #1.

“Biggie and hip-hop turned 50 this year, so we at hustl. were absolutely thrilled to work with his team and Marvel to create this variant as our way of paying tribute to one of the greatest and influential hip-hop icons of all time,” hustl. COO Keri Harris said in November 2022.

In the current issue, B.I.G. plays the role of peacemaker between the two comic book characters. He appears to break up a fioght between Deadpool and Wolverine on the Brooklyn streets he grew up on. Biggie is not in the story or the series, but the special variant cover is a limited-edition collectible issue.

This year is the 30th anniversary of Biggie’s first release, “Juicy,” off his debut album, Ready to Die. The lyrical genius was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020. This year, the Library of Congress inducted Ready To Die into the National Recording Registry.