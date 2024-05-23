The Notorious B.I.G.’s Daughter Speaks About Opening The Biggie Experience Museum

T’yanna Wallace, the daughter of the Brooklyn lyricist most hip-hop fans celebrated as one of the greats, The Notorious B.I.G., took her entrepreneurial spirits to another level when she opened The Biggie Experience Museum in March, seven years after launching Notoriouss Clothing.

The little girl that The Notorious B.I.G. (Christopher Wallace) rapped about “feeding” on his debut single, “Juicy,” off his first album, “Ready To Die,” is all grown up and surely making her father proud. She spoke to Forbes about why she started The Biggie Experience Museum and why it was important for her to do so.

After opening her clothing store in Brooklyn on Atlantic Ave, “literally up the block from Barclay Center,” she recalls that her father’s jersey was hanging in the stadium. Wallace also stated that fans of her father would always come to the store and admire the various recognizable items from his videos and certain awards she had on display. Seeing that fans were interested in those items, she realized they liked his clothes and other artifacts.

“This is what prompted me to start the museum, realizing that his fans really want to see his things and be in touch with the background of everything,” Wallace told the media outlet. “I started to see this clearly during those five years of having my store.”

She also talked about the legacy of The Notorious B.I.G. and making sure it lives on through her efforts.

“I understand my dad’s legacy and how big he is in the culture and community. I’ve always been the person who wants to continue that. I never wanted his legacy to fade because I know how things can happen,” she said.

Wallace added, “There have been super big celebrities whose shine has faded just because they’re not here anymore. I never wanted that to happen to my dad, even though I know he can hold his own. I’ve seen that already. But I always wanted to be the person who says, ‘OK, my dad’s not here anymore, but I know how special he is.'”

She plans to hold a special event in July at the museum to celebrate the anniversary of one of his albums. If you are in New York City, you can visit The Biggie Experience at 503 Atlantic Ave. in the borough of Brooklyn.

