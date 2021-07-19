The Notorious B.I.G. Is Featured on Limited Edition Budweiser Cans

Now you can celebrate the summer nights with Budweiser and “The King of New York.”

Beer distributor Anheuser-Busch has announced that The King of Beers is celebrating the King of New York and the late rapper’s legacy with The Notorious B.I.G. Tall Boy Budweiser cans and related collectible merchandise. This collaboration of limited-edition cans is being done in partnership with the Christopher Wallace Estate. The Tall Boy cans are now available in the late rapper’s hometown of New York City exclusively, while supplies last.

“I am honored to know that a brand such as Budweiser wanted to celebrate my son in this way,” says Biggie’s mother Voletta Wallace in a written statement. “Christopher’s legacy and brand value is extremely important to myself and the family and memorializing him on the can of an iconic beer brand as “Budweiser” is something I believe he would be happy with.”

There is also limited-edition collectible merchandise available for purchase on ShopBeerGear.com. The site features t-shirts, sweatshirts, and sweatpants with recognizable Biggie symbols entwined with Budweiser’s iconic bowtie and package label.

“The Notorious B.I.G. Budweiser Tall Boy can is the most iconic can collaboration we’ve done to date,” said Daniel Blake, Group VP Marketing, Budweiser & Value at Anheuser-Busch. “We’re grateful for the collaboration with the Christopher Wallace Estate and Biggie’s mother Voletta Wallace to bring this special can to life so that we can celebrate the legacy of the greatest rapper of all time.”

Budweiser will be hosting a live concert in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park Bandshell next month on August 19th to celebrate the life and music of the late rapper. The show will feature artists past, present, and future from the borough of Brooklyn, including artists who have collaborated with Biggie and artists influenced by the rapper. Featured artists include Busta Rhymes, Lil Kim, The Lox, and more. The concert is free and open to the public 21+.

To reserve a ticket, visit http://www.us.budweiser.com/CelebrateBiggie.