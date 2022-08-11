The Painted House Raises $50,000 for HBCU Partners From Sold Out Black is Beautiful NFT Collection

The Painted House, co-founded by Ja Rule (rapper, actor and entrepreneur) and business partner Herb Rice , announces it is donating $25,000 from initial sales of its first NFT project Black is Beautiful to select HBCU partners. ICONN Media, the live streaming entertainment marketplace founded by Ja Rule , will match the donation with an additional $25,000 for a total of $50,000 split equally amongst five HBCUs including Jackson State University, Morgan State University, Hampton University, Spelman College, and Morehouse College.

In partnership with House of First, The Painted House’s project Black is Beautiful features 1,000 unique, one-of-one collectible NFTs. Showcasing the incredible work of illustrator Nick Davis, Black is Beautiful is a stunning depiction of the raw emotions of Black Americans navigating both the joys and struggles of everyday life in America. This collection is more than just collectible art — each NFT tells its own story. The project is playful, heartwarming, wholesome, provocative, inspiring, and sometimes heavy.

(Image: Courtesy / #78 Black is Beautiful collection by Nick Davis)