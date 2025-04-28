Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Anthony Anderson And Cedric The Entertainer Collab On Two New Barbecue Sandwiches Anthony Anderson and Cedric The Entertainer are bringing their AC Barbecue sauces to Arby's







Anthony Anderson and Cedric The Entertainer are taking their “Kings of BBQ” brand to Arby’s with the launch of two new barbecue sandwiches for premium meat lovers.

On April 24, the fast food giant announced its collaboration with Anderson and Cedric’s food-focused lifestyle brand AC Barbeque, QSR Magazine reports. As part of the partnership, Arby’s will introduce two new sandwiches, the Quarter Pound Pulled Pork and Brisket BBQ Sandwiches, featuring Cedric’s Sweet Bussin’ Brown Sugar Sauce and Anthony’s Spicy Chipotle Smoke Sauce.

The sandwiches give Anderson and Cedric a chance to introduce consumers to the bold flavors behind their growing AC Barbeque brand, which prides itself on elevating any grilling experience. As part of the Arby’s partnership, AC Barbeque’s signature sauces will the top meats, including a 13-hour hickory-smoked brisket and a 6-hour hickory-smoked pulled pork.

“AC BBQ is a labor of love,” Anthony Anderson and Cedric The Entertainer said in a statement. “We put so much time and energy into this product; we wanted to partner with Arby’s so that people across the country could feel like they are meeting us as they take a bite of their sandwich. We want these sandwiches to convey the joy, fun, and feel-good experience that barbeque brings, all while enjoying a great-tasting, quality sandwich.”

The partnership is the latest of Anderson and Cedric’s barbecue ventures after the two famed comedians teamed up for the hit food and travel series Kings of BBQ. Cedric’s Sweet Bussin’ Brown Sugar Sauce boasts a rich, sweet, and tangy BBQ sauce flavor. The Original Kings of Comedy star crafted the sauce with slow-cooked brown sugar to deliver a deep malt and caramel flavor to pair with Arby’s new sandwiches.

Anderson’s Spicy Chipotle Smoke Sauce features chipotle peppers to deliver a smoky, spicy kick that perfectly complements Arby’s slow-smoked meats.

“At Arby’s, we’re always looking to elevate our guests’ experience with quality ingredients,” said Jeff Baker, chief marketing officer at Arby’s. “We combined our mastery in meats with Anthony and Cedric’s expertise in sauce to create barbecue sandwiches that are dripping with the kind of quality you’d expect from a BBQ pitmaster. These are the real deal – no shortcuts, just pure, smoked meat perfection.”

Arby’s new Quarter Pound Pulled Pork and Brisket BBQ Sandwiches, featuring Cedric’s Sweet Bussin’ Brown Sugar Sauce and Anthony’s Spicy Chipotle Smoke Sauce, will be available at participating locations nationwide starting April 28. Price start at $5.99.

