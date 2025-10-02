News by Kandiss Edwards ‘The Root’ Has Made Its Way Back To Black Ownership Allison’s acquisition marks the publication’s return to Black ownership after more than a decade.







Ashley Allison, a CNN commentator and Democratic strategist, has acquired the digital media outlet The Root. Allison’s acquisition marks the publication’s return to Black ownership after more than a decade.

Allison, through her company Watering Hole Media, purchased The Root and plans to shift the platform toward more immersive and video-based experiences. In outlining her vision for the outlet’s future, Allison said she will invest in new video content, build partnerships with subject experts, and launch in-person events to deepen audience engagement.

On Oct. 2, The Root released a statement announcing the new ownership and future vision. Allison, a former staffer for President Obama, would like to create a trusted space for quality Black journalism.

“It’s time to stand in courage, to be unapologetic about who we are as Black people, the role we have played in this country, and the role we will continue to play. The Root is not going to shy away from the hard stories, the hard questions, and the hard answers,” said Allison. “We will be a place that tells the truth, helps make sense of the moment, and guides people to resources that help them make the best decisions possible.”

The Root was founded in 2008 by Henry Louis Gates Jr. and Donald Graham as a platform focused on Black culture, politics, and social commentary. Over time, it passed through ownership to Univision and then to G/O Media. G/O Media managed The Root alongside digital properties like The Onion and Kotaku. The Root became the last remaining G/O Media site as its parent company sold off other holdings. Gates spoke to The Root about the platform’s newest owner and expressed deep pride and excitement at the change of hands.

“I am so very proud of Ashley Allison for leading The Root into its next exciting chapter, and for returning The Root to its roots,” said Professor Gates. “When Donald and I launched The Root, my vision was to create a platform to showcase the full complexity of Black life with depth, intelligence, and, most importantly, unapologetic honesty. A platform where our history, our culture, and our politics were not only centered but elevated.”

Allison is attempting not only to live up to Gate’s vision but also to expand that vision into one of her own making.

