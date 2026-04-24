Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman The Simple Vue Academy Celebrates Success As A Finance-Focused Charter School In Atlanta The Simple Vue Academy has noted high attendance as well as math and reading skills improvement among its student body.







The Simple Vue Academy is celebrating a successful first year of providing financial literacy in the classroom.

Founded by Spelman alumna and education advocate Nandi Edouard, The Simple Vue has changed the academic landscape by incorporating an entrepreneurial learning model. As a trailblazing charter school in Atlanta, it highlights the importance of personal financial knowledge for students.

With the help of communal, familial, and academic stakeholders, Edouard opened The Simple Vue Academy in August 2025. Throughout the school year, students have learned topics that are often left untouched until adulthood, such as entrepreneurship skills and financial awareness.

The HBCU alum says the tuition-free charter school differentiates itself by simultaneously uplifting students’ professional and academic ambitions. Furthermore, the school’s vision, supported and co-developed with the community it serves, has led to a better overall educational experience.

“Co-created solutions aren’t just more equitable, they’re more effective and sustainable,” Edouard said. “The blueprint was already there. We just had to listen.”

The school incorporates entrepreneurship principles and financial literacy terms into its STREAM-based curriculum, which includes reading/writing and the arts within the traditional STEM focus. Students then work on collaborative experiences and project-based exercises to strengthen their skills with new concepts.

As the school year winds down, The Simple Vue now celebrates a 95% attendance rate. On average, students also had 20% to 30% academic gains in reading and math.

Edouard says, however, that this occurrence is not coincidental. Instead, she says it is a result of intentional focus on students’ individuality and overarching futures.

“These results are not by accident,” added Edouard. “When students attend schools that fit them, they thrive. When families see themselves reflected, they invest…When communities help build something, they protect it. That’s the difference.”

Edouard has remained a longtime advocate for underserved communities, opting not to view these areas as problems to solve. Instead, she has taken the wisdom and knowledge already ingrained in these neighborhoods and applied them back into learning institutions.

Now, her vision for The Simple Vue has challenged traditional education models, allowing students to thrive as future community leaders, entrepreneurs, or academic professionals.

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