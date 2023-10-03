Girls Who Code TIP Program, Leadership Academy Helps Alumni Land Tech Jobs

Girls Who Code is helping women from underrepresented groups nail their technical interviews.

The educational organization launched its two newest initiatives, a Technical Interview Prep (TIP) program and a Leadership Academy, to offer more opportunities to its alumna as they enter the workforce. According to the program’s website, TIP offers hands-on interviewing practice, confidence and skills-building tools, and other resources.

“Many Girls Who Code students report that fear and inexperience with technical interviews prevent them from successfully applying to competitive jobs. We know that most colleges do not provide specific training on technical interview prep, and students who don’t have “insider access” or a network of well-connected peers and mentors are at an unfair disadvantage,” the TIP page reads.

Fast Company reported that by August 2023, the program helped 462 students prepare for the technical interview process.

The organization extended its program offerings last year with a four-month Leadership Academy. The program provides mentorship and networking skills for 100 students from underrepresented groups.

“We learned that our students are excited about the possibilities and are already using generative AI tools for school, to explore personal interests, and to navigate complex conversations,” CEO Tarika Barrett said.

“However, they are also concerned about ethical implications, bias, and the potential impact on the workforce.”

To feed its mission of closing the gender gap in tech, Girls Who Code is preparing to launch an AI course next summer. Additionally, the organization will introduce an AI and financial literacy challenge for middle, high, and college students who participate in coding clubs.

“When new technologies emerge, our priority is to ensure our students feel empowered by the immense possibilities of their growing skill set and to consider ways to broaden their exploration of diverse career options available in the tech field,” Barrett said.

Girls Who Code introduced its data science course this past summer, which supported 1,600 high school students. The organization’s founder, Kimberly Bryant, graced a panel in September during BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s Women of Power TECH Summit to discuss her experiences building the company that Fast Company reported has served over 500,000 students since its 2012 inception. Earlier this year, BE reported that Girls Who Code partnered with The Vonage Foundation to launch a two-week Summer Immersion Program for 9th through 12th-grade students to learn more about the computer science field.

