The ‘Smithsonian Anthology Of Hip-Hop and Rap’ To Release 129-Song Compilation

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) has announced that it has partnered with Smithsonian Folkways Recordings to produce the Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap. The eclectic project will be released later this summer on Aug. 20.

The collection of hip-hop artistry will chronicle hip-hop’s rise from the Bronx to the broadest areas of the American experience and worldwide influence.

“Born in the Bronx and raised across the American West and South, hip-hop is one of the most influential genres of music in the modern era,” said Kevin Young, the Andrew W. Mellon Director of NMAAHC in a written statement. “Through beats, dynamic rhymes, and pointed lyricism, hip-hop has provided a platform for communities and generations to voice their ongoing struggles and has changed society and culture around the world.”

The anthology will feature hundreds of pictures that span decades of hip-hop history. It was designed by the founding creative director of Def Jam, artist Cey Adams.

“We wanted the Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap to be reflective of the culture, of the music, of the people, of everything that is part of hip-hop,” said Dwandalyn R. Reece, NMAAHC’s associate director for curatorial affairs, curator of music and performing arts and producer of the anthology.

The project was produced over seven years as the work began in 2014 from an executive committee composed of some major figures in the music and culture of hip-hop, including rappers Chuck D and MC Lyte; writers and scholars Adam Bradley, Jeff Chang, Cheryl Keyes, and Mark Anthony Neal; early Def Jam senior executives-turned-cultural advisers Bill Adler and Bill Stephney; artist and writer Questlove; and producer and educator 9th Wonder. Other advisers were assembled with equal representation from all facets of hip-hop culture.

As listed on its website, “A first-of-its-kind collector’s item, the Anthology captures hip-hop’s evolution from its earliest days in the late ’70s to today’s contemporary artists (1979-2013). It features 9 CDs with 129 tracks, and a 300-page, coffee-table book with 11 essays and never-before-seen photographs and designs by Cey Adams, artist and founding creative director of Def Jam.”

The anthology can be pre-ordered here.