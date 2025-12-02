News by Kandiss Edwards The Social Security Retirement Age Rises Close To Average Life Expectancy Increases to the full retirement age will continue eventually reaching the age of 70.







Starting in 2026, the normal retirement age for Social Security benefits will increase to 67 for Americans born in 1960 or later.

The full retirement age increase ends a long-running phase-in that has gradually raised the threshold since the 1980s. Because of the change, many workers nearing retirement should carefully review timing if they plan to claim benefits. For those born in 1959, 2025 is the last year their full retirement age will be 66. Increases will continue until the age of 70. Claiming benefits too early will permanently reduce monthly income. According to official guidelines from the Social Security Administration (SSA), beneficiaries can start collecting as early as age 62, but the monthly benefits are reduced for each month before the federal retirement age.

Among the changes announced in 2026:

Individuals born in 1960 or later will only be eligible for full benefits at 67.

The phase-in that began in 1983, slowly raising the FRA from 65, will end.

Those who opt for early retirement face deep reductions over the lifetime of their benefits. For decades, a gradually increasing full retirement age has reflected longer life expectancy and rising financial pressure on the Social Security trust fund. Still, the change could complicate retirement planning for many Americans. With full benefits delayed, people may need to budget meticulously, rely longer on savings, or work for longer than previously expected.

Delaying claiming benefits beyond full retirement age continues to guarantee higher monthly payments. Waiting beyond 67 up to age 70 can increase monthly benefits substantially. Unfortunately, many Americans cannot afford to take the financial blow associated with receiving early benefits.

Though the age of life expectancy has risen, the Center for Disease Control And Prevention calculates that the average life expectancy is 78 years old. Waiting to receive full retirement benefits puts the average retiree at an extreme disadvantage, leaving less than a decade of rest.

