This 63-Year-Old Retired USPS Worker Brings Snow Cones To Mesquite, Texas

It’s never too late to dream again. At 63, Janet Marsh, a retired U.S. Postal Service supervisor, has transformed her retirement years into an inspiring second act as the proud owner of Snow Cone City — the only Black-owned, year-round storefront snow cone shop in Mesquite, Texas. She launched the company to honor her late husband’s lasting encouragement.

The idea was born on an ordinary drive through her city, when Marsh noticed something missing: no Black-owned snow cone businesses in Mesquite. She carried the idea home, where her late husband, Clarence, and their family quickly embraced the vision. Together, they launched their first small trailer, which eventually evolved into today’s storefront — now a beloved community landmark open year-round.

Clarence played a critical role in building the foundation of Snow Cone City. Even as health challenges forced him to step back, he remained Marsh’s loudest cheerleader until his passing. His encouragement carried her through moments of doubt — including when she nearly quit her business cohort program. Instead, with the support of her community, Marsh pressed forward, completed her training, and turned Snow Cone City into a reality.

Today, Snow Cone City is more than just a snow cone shop — it’s an experience. Visitors enjoy unlimited self-serve flavor combinations, sip specialty drinks, and soak in a customer-first atmosphere that keeps them coming back. “We don’t just serve snow cones,” Ms. Marsh says. “We create moments you’ll never forget.”

Snow Cone City also now offers branded merchandise and online updates, taking Marsh’s legacy beyond Mesquite to households across the country. The shop is located at 2110 North Galloway Avenue, Suite 110B, Mesquite, TX 75150.

