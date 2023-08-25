The Steve Fund Appoints Black Exec As CEO

A seasoned Black leader with diverse experience in the nonprofit, philanthropic, and government sectors, David R. McGhee has been named CEO of The Steve Fund (TSF).

Calling itself the nation’s leading nonprofit supporting the mental health and well-being of young people of color (POC), the TSF organization works with those individuals, families, colleges and universities, and mental health experts, among others. It promotes programs and strategies to build understanding and assistance for emotional health. It was reportedly started in 2014 after the death of Stephen Rose, a Harvard alumnus who took his own life at age 24.

The New York City-based TSF shared an exclusive statement with BLACK ENTERPRISE on why it chose McGhee to make an impact: “With David’s background we felt that he was the perfect person to address the historical and systemic disparities that have disproportionately affected this community. People of color often face unique challenges and experiences related to racism, discrimination, and social inequality, which can have a significant impact on their mental health.”

As its CEO, the nonprofit added McGhee “will focus on the mental well-being of POC and contribute to reducing mental health disparities within the broader society. By advocating for equitable access to mental health resources, promoting culturally sensitive approaches to treatment, and raising awareness about the unique challenges faced by people of color, David can help address the systemic barriers that contribute to mental health disparities.”

TSF’s efforts include helping young POC transition from adolescence into college, the workforce, and adulthood. McGhee will aim to drive strategies and programs that bring transformative change nationwide for young POCs, their families, caregivers, peers, and institutions. He will focus on helping reduce the stigma around mental health concerns, assisting younger POC to adapt to change, cope with stress, and have healthy relationships.

Reflecting on his new role, McGhee stated, “Our work is critically important to the well-being and future success of millions of America’s adolescents and young adults. I’m proud to lead the strategy, facilitate new conversations, and work with our team to deliver innovative approaches to promote mental health, emotional well-being, and belonging.”

McGhee had been chief strategy and program officer for the Schultz Family Foundation, the family philanthropy of Howard and Sheri Kersch Schultz. In this inaugural role, it was reported McGhee directed strategies and operations for a $30 million annual grant-making budget.

He was vice president of organizational excellence and impact at the Skillman Foundation. It focused on transforming education systems and nurturing the brilliance and power of Detroit youth.

He also served as an adviser and liaison for a Congressional representative and program director for the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization. McGhee played a key role in the local implementation of national programs and several successful community initiatives, including My Brothers Keeper Detroit.