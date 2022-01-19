‘The Story Of Hip-Hop’ Will Be Told By Chuck D

One of hip-bop’s most recognizable voices will use his to bring The Story Of Hip-Hop to television screens everywhere.

PBS and BBC Studios have announced that Chuck D of the influential Public Enemy will bring a new four-part series to fruition this upcoming fall.

“The hip-hop community has, from the start, been doing what the rest of media is only now catching up to,” says Chuck D in a written statement. “Long before any conglomerate realized it was time to wake up, hip-hop had been speaking out and telling truths. Working with PBS and BBC is an opportunity to deliver these messages through new ways and help explain hip hop’s place in history and hopefully inspire us all to take it further.”

The working title of the four-part series is The Story Of Hip-Hop With Chuck D. Currently in production and scheduled for broadcast in fall 2022, the series is being developed by Chuck D and his manager Lorrie Boula. The series will rewind to the birth of hip-hop and trace the position of the popular genre and its role in the story of America from the past 40 years to the present day.

The series will feature first-hand accounts from some of hip-hop’s most integral players. It will bring together junctures via interviews from those involved from the onset as well as through archival footage. The series will explore how “hip-hop has been instrumental in giving voice and mobility to marginalized communities, helping confront social issues and driving change.”

“We brought the project to PBS and BBC Studios because they are unparalleled at creating great documentaries. Chuck D and I look forward to working with them to take this account of such an important movement to the world,” Boula said. “People are finally open to hearing and learning about the history of all Americans, and we want to deliver authentic, compelling, and truthful stories to them.”