Frankie Beverly Reportedly Had 6-Figure Net Worth When He Died

There were varying reports into music legend Frankie Beverly’s net worth after he died, with some outlets listing his earnings at around $4 million. But as per Celebrity Net Worth’s most recent update into Beverly’s financial portfolio, the “Before I Let Go” singer had a net worth of around $500,000.

Beverly, 77, died Sept. 10 after a lengthy, successful music career. He was best known as the founder and lead vocalist of the soul and funk band Maze. His music is credited with leaving a lasting impact on R&B and soul music. He entered the music scene in the 1960s with his band The Butlers.

By the 1970s, Beverly moved from his hometown of Philadelphia to California where he renamed his band Raw Soul. The band caught the attention of Marvin Gaye’s sister-in-law and became his opening act. While on tour with Gaye, he gave the idea to change its name to Maze.

Gaye also organized a deal for Beverly and Maze at Capitol Records in 1977. Maze released its debut album one year later and eight more albums under the label including live recordings like Silky Soul in 1989 and Back to Basics in 1993.

Maze never achieved widespread mainstream success but did build a loyal fan base and continued touring and performing well into the 2000s. Some of its most popular songs include “Joy and Pain,” “Golden Time of Day,” “We Are One,” and “Before I Let Go.”

The group was most known for its energetic but intimate live performances. Beverly’s signature style of custom-designed all-white casual attire—slacks, a long-sleeved shirt, and a baseball cap—became iconic over the years. Fans embraced the tradition by wearing all-white to Maze concerts.

In 2019, Beyoncé covered Maze’s hit single “Before I Let Go,” as a bonus track on her fifth live album, Homecoming: The Live Album. Beverly deemed the cover as a “high point” in his life.

“It’s a blessing. It’s amazing how she works, she’s very smart,” he told Billboard at the time of the song’s release. “I’m caught off guard, but in a beautiful way. She’s such a sweet person, too. She’s a very sweet, religious kind of person. Then the way she just released it, it’s off the chain. She’s done so much, this is one of the high points of my life.”

