The UPS Store, Inc. Introduces Start Small, Grow Big Program Benefiting Junior Achievement

The UPS Store, Inc., the world’s largest franchisor of retail shipping, postal, print and business service centers, is introducing its Start Small, Grow Big program.

The program is designed to support the next generation of small business owners and entrepreneurs, enabling customers across The UPS Store® network of 5,100 plus locations to donate to Junior Achievement USA upon checkout. All donations received will benefit Junior Achievement programs in the communities in which they are received.

As part of its commitment to expand opportunities for small businesses to prosper today and in the future, The UPS Store will support Junior Achievement programming that provides school-aged children with lessons in financial literacy, work and career readiness and entrepreneurship.

To kick off the program, The UPS Store is making a $50,000 contribution to Junior Achievement.

“The UPS Store is a passionate supporter of small businesses and small business owners. We work hard every day to assist the business leaders in our local communities with the services they need to continue being successful,” said Michelle Van Slyke, senior vice president of Marketing and Sales at The UPS Store, Inc.

“Through Start Small, Grow Big, our network of center owners and customers will make a significant and positive impact on the next generation of business owners and entrepreneurs. Whether it be for today or tomorrow, we will always have the backs of small business owners in the communities we serve.”

In a recent Junior Achievement survey, nearly nine out of 10 (86%) teens indicated they had some level of interest in starting their own business. Junior Achievement programming, which Start Small, Grow Big supports, provides young people with the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success and prepare for their futures.

“With our focus on entrepreneurship education, The UPS Store is a natural partner for Junior Achievement,” said Jack E. Kosakowski, president and CEO of Junior Achievement USA.

“We greatly appreciate their support and their having us as a partner in this important initiative. We look forward to working with them to deliver entrepreneurship education to countless young people in the communities both of our organizations serve.”

The UPS Foundation has been partnering with Junior Achievement USA since 1981. Start Small, Grow Big is the latest reflection of the organization’s commitment to helping school-aged children learn business skills that will assist them in their professional lives.

For more information about the Start Small, Grow Big program, visit https://www.theupsstore.com/startsmall. To contribute to Start Small, Grow Big, visit any The UPS Store location in the U.S. (https://www.theupsstore.com/tools/find-a-store) and donate at the register.