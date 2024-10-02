Business by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman The Victoria Theater Building Showcases Harlem Hospitality At Its Finest Mike Garlick, managing partner for the Victoria Hospitality Group, spoke with BLACK ENTERPRISE about the establishment's success and its future impact.







The Victoria Theater, located at the heart of Harlem’s 125th street, has transformed into a multi-use building that speaks to the neighborhood’s elegance.

While branching out into the restaurant sphere, the historic building remains a communal space for events. Now, The Victoria seeks to take its hospitality to the rooftops.

As the restaurant and hotel makes its mark in Harlem, Mike Garlick, managing partner for the Victoria Hospitality Group, spoke with BLACK ENTERPRISE on their recipe for success and future impact.

Of Garlick’s own expertise, he states that getting an idea off the ground begins with strategic decisions.

“I think the resources financially is just making the right choices,” shared the entrepreneur. “But before I made the right choices, I made a lot of the wrong choices, you know. So I had to pay my dues and eventually I was put in a position where I had a little money to invest because I started making more right choices and I, people like my work ethics, my vision.”

He added, “I’m a little different, I’m not the average person with vision…You always need partners because [in] my perspective in business, I don’t want a partner just like me. I would like a partner that thinks opposite of me. That’s better for the business… And that’s my business partnership model.”

Of his inclusion in creating Harlem’s first full service hotel in the area’s highest building, Garlick considers it a match made in hard work and destiny.

“…I want a partnership that can utilize my expertise, my vision, you know, in the best way possible,” he explained. “So with building a business, I had friends and, you know, other friends, we sat down and had a meeting and I met the CEO of Silk Hospitality [owning group of The Victoria], Andy Lee, and he was interested in what I can put on the table with this project. This project is big, not only in size in a lot of different parts.”

Creating a space that respects its surrounding neighborhood’s history remains a huge priority, from the design to the events they host. With its jazz nights and rooftop space, their ambiance caters to the past and Harlem’s aesthetic roots.

He added, “The design was to cater to the black musicians and black black artists that originate from Harlem. You know, it is the renaissance. It’s not a play with words as well, because it gives you that feel back in those days, there used to be a lot of speakeasies.”

He emphasized that Harlem is its own state that is “changing,” and must have the facilities willing to evolve with it.

“So you gotta find that medium where you can service the community in a way that you’re bringing something good for the community, you know, and letting them know and having them understand that,” he shared.

As they continue to find new ways to connect with their community, Garlick hopes to further its reach with another hotel, all promoting its renowned Harlem hospitality.