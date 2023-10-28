“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg, is being slammed by fans for what they feel was a “disrespectful” end to an interview with actor Morgan Freeman.

The legendary actor made an appearance on the talk show on Oct. 25 to promote his upcoming Netflix docuseries, “Life on Our Planet.” Morgan was sharing enticing information about the nature series to the show’s co-hosts, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Goldberg, when Goldberg suddenly interrupted the conversation, Women’s Health Magazine reports. “I had a question, but we’ve run out of time,” she interjected.

“Listen, this is extraordinary, this documentary. Please keep making all the documentaries that your fingerprints are on. We thank you for coming—you’re always welcome at this table.”

She claimed producers were prompting her to wrap up since they used the allotted time to speak with him on the air.

While it appeared that Morgan didn’t have a problem with the segment ending, viewers spoke out. Fans expressed their concerns under a clip of the segment on YouTube.

“6 Minutes ain’t going to be ENOUGH … FOR THE ALMIGHTY MORGAN FREEMAN!!!,” a fan wrote. Another said “I don’t understand why quests of his caliber get one rushed through segment while ‘reality TV’ personalities and pure ‘fluff’ get 2 segments. I wanted to hear more from him…”

Other fans expressed how they felt the whole show should have been about the 86-year-old actor.

“The view should have donated the whole show to speaking to that man,” the fan wrote. “That man is one of the most in with it people that I have ever listened to.”

The panel was also accused by some viewers of engaging in “inane chatter” that could have been dedicated to another segment with Morgan, according to the Daily Mail.

