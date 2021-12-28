‘The View’ Still Struggles To Find a Republican Co-Host, Whoopi and Co-Hosts Blamed as ‘Bullies’

Since the departure of Meghan McCain from ABC’s The View earlier this year, the ongoing search to fill the vacant right-wing spot has been a struggle as the show auditions a wide range of conservative fill-ins into the new year.

The veteran co-hosts, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Sunny Hostin, expressed displeasure at the seemingly endless auditioning process. They found that introducing a new guest week after week disrupted the show’s flow, as per Politico.

Other reports have said that the show has been tasked to fill the conservative chair with a strong Republican co-host ahead of the midterms if they are going to be a credible political talk show.

“They are really looking for a unicorn,” a former show staffer explained to the outlet, adding: “They want someone who is going to fight — but not too hard, because they don’t want it to be ugly and bickering.”

Finding the right personality isn’t the only obstacle for the producers. Former conservatives, including McCain, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Nicole Wallace, and Abby Huntsman, have all exited the program with similar allegations of bullying on set from their fellow panelists. Producers also need to find candidates to get along with the longtime cast.

Sources have claimed that producers tried to bring in young libertarian Kat Timpf, but the columnist turned them down due to her ongoing contract with the Fox Network and the talk show’s alleged reputation for treating conservatives poorly.

Since then, ABC has tried out a variety of conservative fill-ins, including Condoleeza Rice and Alyssa Farah. According to a spokesperson for The View, the program will continue to audition potential hosts in the new year and invite women back for a second turn. Farah is expected to return in January, while the show will be bringing in other big names, like Bari Weiss and Lisa Ling.

“Our plans are on track as we continue to look for the right person to join our panel of smart, dynamic women,” said a View spokesperson, per Politico.

“We look forward to welcoming guest co-hosts for return appearances and introducing new names into the mix in the new year.”