‘The Warriors’ Actor David Harris Succumbs To Cancer

The actor who played the character Cochise in the cult New York movie classic, The Warriors has passed away at the age of 75.

David Harris, whose most prominent and recognizable role was that of a gang member in The Warriors, died at his home in New York City. His daughter, Davina Harris informed The New York Times of his death. She told the media outlet that he passed away after battling cancer.

Harris was a New York City native who was born on June 18, 1949.

He had bit roles on several television shows throughout the years, including NYPD Blue, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and MacGyver. In 1980, he snagged a role in the Robert Redford-led movie, Bribaker. But, in the role of Cochise in the 1979 gang movie, he achieved his greatest fame, as the film became a cult classic.

The movie, which came out on February 9, 1979, was set in a gritty New York City where Harris and his friends were part of a street gang named The Warriors. It was based on a book by the same name, written by Sol Yurick. The plot centers around The Warriors being framed for the murder of another gang leader in a city that has plenty of gangs throughout the boroughs in the urban city. Word gets out that the Warriors allegedly killed the gang leader and an all-city bounty to capture and kill the gang members brings out all the gangs in NYC to pursue justice for the crime. The group had to travel on the dangerous subway through multiple boroughs to make it home to Coney Island, a long way from the top of the Bronx where the Warriors were when the murder took place.

Harris is survived by his daughter, Davina; his mother, Maude Marie Harris; a sister, Jeannette C. Harris-Zwerin; brothers Arthur A. Harris and Vincent J. Harris; and two grandchildren.

