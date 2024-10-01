Beloved ‘Good Times’ Actor John Amos Dead At 84

One of the most beloved Black sitcom fathers has died. John Amos, who played James Evans on Good Times died of natural causes on August 21 in Los Angeles. He was 84.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, John Amos’ son made the announcement.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned,” K.C. Amos said in a written statement. “He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold…and he was loved the world over. Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor.”

John Amos, ‘Good Times’ Dad, Dies at 84 https://t.co/kgSvnXBE5V — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 1, 2024

No reason was given as to why his death was just being reported.

Amos played football on a scholarship at Colorado State University, and although his career trajectory took a different path, he reportedly had training camp tryouts with the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs of the American Football League. He also tried out for several the Norfolk Neptunes of the Continental Football League and the British Columbia Lions of the Canadian Football League.

But he received some career advice.

“God kept telling me, ‘I don’t want you playing football,’” he said. “The direction I was getting from above was to be a performer, to be a writer, something that I had always done and came easy for me.”

After playing a weatherman on the sitcom, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, his acting career took off.

He was known for his roles on television shows such as Roots, Two and a Half Men, Hunter, and The West Wing. Amos’ movies included roles in Coming to America, Let’s Do It Again, and The Players Club.

He is survived by his son, K.C., and daughter, Shannon Amos.

