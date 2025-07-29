Toronto Honors The Weeknd With Key To The City

Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, was presented the key to his hometown of Toronto.

The City of Toronto acknowledged the pop star on July 26, and declared July 26 and July 27, “Weeknd Weekend.” The Weeknd was back home to perform a series of sold-out concerts at Rogers Centre.

Mayor Olivia Chow awarded the key to the city in a private ceremony.

In The Weeknd’s acceptance speech, he announced that he is throwing his support behind the Boys & Girls Club of West Scarborough and Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute, the high school he attended.

“I’m deeply honored to receive the Key to the City. It feels good to be home,” The Weeknd said. “Toronto is where I found my voice, and I’m committed to helping the next generation find theirs. That’s why I’m proud to support the Boys & Girls Club of West Scarborough and my former high school, Birchmount Park, providing youth with the means to unlock their full potential.”

Live Nation is also contributing to both institutions.

Giving back is not a new thing for The Weeknd. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he donated $500,000 to the Scarborough Health Network. He has also made contributions to the University of Toronto’s Ethiopian Studies program and is the co-founder of HXOUSE, a not-for-profit innovation hub that empowers emerging creatives and entrepreneurs.

He has donated $10 million to a range of humanitarian causes. In 2021, he received the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award from the Black Music Action Coalition for his advocacy and global impact.

“Born in Toronto, Abel’ The Weeknd’ Tesfaye represents the best of our city,” Chow said. “From Scarborough to the global stage, he has reshaped modern music while using his platform to support health and humanitarian causes at home and around the world. I am proud to honor one of our city’s greatest artists with a Key to the City to celebrate his contributions to music, society, and our culture.”

The Weeknd will return to Rogers Centre for two sold-out shows on Thursday, Aug. 7, and Friday, Aug. 8.

