The Weeknd To Feed Over 157,000 Palestinians For 30 Days With $2M Donation

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye is following up his $2.5 million donation to humanitarian aid in Gaza with an additional $2 million to provide 18 million loaves of bread to help families in the war-stricken area.

The new pledge, made from the singer’s XO Humanitarian Fund will help feed over 157,000 Palestinians for the next month, Variety reports. It was coordinated alongside the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to provide 1,500 metric tons of fortified wheat flour to help families in Gaza.

The Grammy award-winning singer, who now goes by his real name Abel Tesfaye, latest donation follows one he made in December 2023 for $2.5 million that provided 820 metric tons of food parcels to feed 173,000 Palestinians for two weeks.

“With famine looming in Gaza, Abel’s generous support will provide vital relief for thousands of Palestinian families who battle the grip of hunger every day,” WFP’s Director for the Middle East, North Africa and Eastern Europe Region, Corinne Fleischer said.

“We are tremendously grateful for his contribution, compassion and for his unwavering advocacy for WFP and the people of Palestine.”

His donations are among his series of pledges to multiple charities and movements including in January when he pledged millions to Los Angeles’ School of Wheels that helped support tutoring, a bus program, and technology for homeless students in need. Tesfaye has also donated millions of dollars to charitable organizations in recent years including Ethiopia, Lebanon, Covid relief, and more.

“We are very grateful for Abel’s continued support as WFP works to respond to the urgent hunger crisis in Gaza,” Barron Segar, president and CEO, World Food Program USA said.

“Hunger is a human-made problem, and as such, it is solvable. We have enough food in this world to feed everyone; all we need is the funding and safe access to make it happen. Thanks to Abel’s designation, families and children will receive the food they so desperately need.”

In addition to his $4.5 million in donations to humanitarian aid in Gaza, the “Blinding Lights” singer also encourages his fans to donate to those in need in Gaza.

