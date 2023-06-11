White House To Host Juneteenth Concert With Jennifer Hudson & HBCU Bands

The White House has announced a Juneteenth musical celebration set to take place on Tuesday, June 13.

In 2021, President Biden signed legislation that established Juneteenth as a federal holiday in hopes of bringing into collective consciousness the importance of a historic day in our nation. And, as June is Black Music Month, it is only right the momentous holiday be celebrated with a concert featuring some of our most talented artists as well as students from HBCUs.

The event, which is sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts, National Endowment for the Humanities, Pernod Ricard USA, STARZ #TaketheLead Initiative and The Recording Academy, will feature appearances by Jennifer Hudson, Method Man, Audra McDonald, Ledisi and Colman Domingo. In addition, students from Tennessee State University, Morgan State University and Hampton University will perform for invited guests. P Valley star Nicco Annan and Raising Kanan’s Patina Miller are also slated to make appearances.

The White House says the concert is part of a larger plan to highlight the accomplishments of Black musicians and creators during the month for which President Biden declared a special proclamation.

“Much of Black music is rooted in African rhythms, coupled with the experience of slavery and struggle in America,” he said via an official White House statement. “Barred from expressing themselves in their native tongues, enslaved people developed a language to articulate their hopes, dreams, sense of loss, and tenacity to overcome the harrowing nature of their lives.”

For President Biden, the cultural significance of Black music is crucial to the fabric of the progress in this nation.

“This month, we celebrate the songs and artists that challenge us to think critically, stand up to injustice, and believe in ourselves. We recommit to expanding the promise of dignity and opportunity for all Americans. And we revel in the sounds, spirit, and soul of some of the very best music ever created,” he said.

Celebrate Juneteenth 2023 with BLACK ENTERPRISE with month-long content that explores the history of prosperity and banking, and the future of investing and financial literacy for Black communities.

RELATED CONTENT: The Meaning of Juneteenth: A Blast From The Past That Somehow Escaped Us