Black Music Month: Disney Brings the Jazz from Disney/Pixar's "Soul" to Downtown Disney for Black Music Month

As Black Music Month comes to an end, so does Disneyland Resort’s “Celebrate Soulfully” festivities, which launched this past February during Black History Month, celebrating the experiences that honor Black heritage and culture through music, food, and art.

In honor of Black Music Month, Walt Disney Imagineering partnered with cultural institutions and subject matter experts to bring the story of Disney’s “Soul” to life through “The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure,” currently being hosted at the Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resorts. Bringing to life the jazz club from Disney and Pixar’s Academy Award Winning animated film, “Soul,” the touring exhibit, features mentor, and star of the film, Joe Gardner, throughout the exhibit, sharing the history of jazz.

As a tribute to the musical art form that originated by African Americans, the exhibit illustrates the many different cultures and creators who influenced this ever-evolving genre. Happening now through July 4, 2022, the exhibit is complimentary to all and is open daily from noon to 8 p.m., and located in the building adjacent to Star Wars Trading Post.

In addition to the the ongoing “Celebrate Soulfully” experiences, there will also be limited-time offerings which includes the new staging of “Tale of the Lion King,” the latest menu at Troubadour Tavern, training with the Dora Milaje — the royal guard of Wakanda — at Avengers Campus, joining princess Tiana for a fairytale meal during Disney Princess Breakfast Adventures at Napa Rose restaurant, and more. Lastly, don’t miss out on the Black-owned food trucks that are offering dining experiences at the Downtown Disney District through the Fourth of July as well. One delicacy that guests may enjoy while out and about in the summer heat include frozen treats from Happy Ice and Bred Nashville Hot Chicken!

For more information please visit here.