Jennifer Hudson Talks Self Acceptance And Finding Peace

It’s been nearly 20 years since Jennifer Hudson’s introduction to the world as a contestant on the competition series American Idol. Although her eventual elimination caused a stir, her participation in the show opened the door to several breakthrough moments. Her career evolved from singing aboard Disney Cruise Lines to becoming one of only 17 people who have received EGOT status, with Hudson being the youngest woman to hold the coveted title.

On the brink of The Jennifer Hudson Show receiving six Daytime Emmy nominations, the powerhouse vocalist is gearing up for Season 2 and spoke with BLACK ENTERPRISE on what viewers can expect, her latest partnership with Mastercard’s Stand Up to Cancer campaign and finding peace in the midst of chaos.

BLACK ENTERPRISE: Why did you join MasterCard to support their Stand Up to Cancer donation campaign?

Jennifer Hudson: I love that Mastercard stands for something, and their campaign Stand Up to Cancer supports a good cause. Cancer hits close to home for many, and to see them use their platform and for me to join helps them raise awareness and encourage people to do their part, individually and collectively, to make a difference. I like that they deal with real-life matters and something with substance because I’m all about that.

Has anyone served as a mentor or given you advice in the talk show space?

It’s a system where I’m learning as I go. I wanted to do the show mainly so I could be me. The number one instruction I was given was, “Just be Jennifer.” The world has seen me as an actress and a singer, but this is Jennifer, the girl, the person, the human.

What was the most challenging element of bringing the first season of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to life?

Simply walking into that space because I’ve never had any experience in it before, to take that leap of faith and to try something so drastically different. It’s a different career path, but I like to walk by faith, so to trust that, trust myself and my amazing production crew and staff. To have a platform and open my heart because I also like to lead from the heart, and to see it being widely received is such a blessing.

Who is on your interview wishlist?

Season 2, hold the line! I would love to have Rihanna and Usher on the show. My son is a basketball fanatic, so I want to have LeBron James and I need Shaq on the show too. I want Halle Berry and more everyday heroes because that inspires me the most.

With such a busy day-to-day schedule, what helps you feel a sense of control during chaos?

My whole life is chaos. As my mother used to say, “You work well under pressure, Jenny.” But it keeps you on your toes, so go with it and be in the moment. I try not to think but exist in the moment and respond to it. Whether singing, acting or now talking, I tell everyone, “If we live in the moment, we can’t go wrong. Just be present and roll with the punches as they go.”

I’m still learning to be present and focus on the solution instead of dwelling on the problem.

As my mother used to say, “Jenny, I don’t care what’s going on, how negative things may be, you always seem to find the positive.” It’s greatness in everything. Even when it doesn’t seem like it’s going the best, it’s still a lesson, which is still positive because it will help us grow.

Absolutely! And we are going to end on your recent Instagram post. It says, “Good morning. What are you most looking forward to this week? Let’s make it a great one, y’all.” So, what are you most looking forward to this week?

I wake up hopeful every day, and I love seeing the day come because it shows we have another opportunity. Whatever we set our minds to, it will be, so make sure you place your mind in a positive space. With that said, this week, all I want is peace and to take it easy.

