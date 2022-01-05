The Zone and Morgan Stanley to Promote Financial Wellness for Athletes

The mental wellness platform The Zone and investment banking giant Morgan Stanley are teaming up to offer financial wellness for athletes. The partnership calls for integrating financial tools and educational resources provided by Morgan Stanley’s Global Sports & Entertainment division within The Zone’s app for athletes.

The Zone was founded by Ivan Tchatchouwo and Erik Poldroo, two former student-athletes, reports MSN. Along with other areas of concern like physical injuries or academic strife, the founders identified how finances could too prompt stress and hurt other areas of productivity and performance. The goal is to offer an answer for student-athletes nationwide, showcasing the fundamentals of financial wellness and its link to optimal performance.

The alliance will include such features as mobile-friendly, bite-sized content and programming. According to a news release, it will have push notifications that will seek to engage athletes and address the link between financial education, mental wellness, and peak performance.

It will consist of personal finance fundamentals, tips to gain financial wellness, and frequent interaction with athletes to help monitor their wellness and communication with counselors as needed.

“We are very excited to work alongside Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment in this innovative partnership to ensure that our athletes are equipped with the tools and resources necessary to manage and improve every aspect of their total wellness,” stated Tchatchouwo, The Zone’s CEO and co-founder.