The Zone and Morgan Stanley to Promote Financial Wellness for Athletes

“Financial education is a cornerstone of a truly holistic wellness experience, and we look forward to implementing this important component with Morgan Stanley to help us continue providing our community of athletes with the best possible solution.”
Studies show that financial constraints are a significant cause of stress. And that stress can reveal itself at work, the classroom, and even during sports competitions.
“Our objective in partnering with The Zone is to enhance the comprehensive wellness experience of athletes nationwide, by arming them with the education on how to best manage and approach their personal finances as they strive for their financial goals—and by applying these learnings to help them create pathways towards success,” stated Sandra Richards, head of Global Sports & Entertainment and Segment Sales & Engagement at Morgan Stanley.
“With the added pressure and commitments on today’s athletes, perhaps being greater now than ever before, we couldn’t think of a more important way to address this issue and help break the stigma around mental health and wellness.”
The Zone reports it now provides wellness to multiple NCAA Division I athletic programs and nonprofit organizations and plans to announce some upcoming activations this year.