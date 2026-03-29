Legal by Mary Spiller Actress Theresa Randle Detained, Released Without Charges In Latest Legal Incident The 'Bad Boys' star was briefly held on felony suspicion before authorities cited insufficient evidence.







“Bad Boys” actress Theresa Randle was taken into custody earlier this month on suspicion of a felony domestic violence offense but was later released after authorities determined there was not enough evidence to move forward with charges. According to law enforcement records, reported by Entertainment Weekly, Randle was detained on the evening of March 1 in Los Angeles on suspicion of causing injury to a spouse or cohabitant.

Officials confirmed that the arrest took place around 8:30 p.m. She remained in custody for approximately two days before being released on March 3. Jail records indicate the reason for her release was “insufficient evidence,” meaning prosecutors declined to pursue the domestic violence case at this time.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the nature of the allegation but did not provide additional details about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Randle, 61, is widely recognized for her role as Theresa Burnett in the “Bad Boys” franchise, where she starred opposite Martin Lawrence. She also appeared in notable films such as “Malcolm X.”

This is not the first time the actress has faced legal scrutiny in recent years. In October 2024, Randle was arrested in connection with a separate felony assault allegation stemming from a reported incident at a residence in the Los Angeles area. Authorities initially responded to a call but did not locate her at the scene. A follow-up call days later led to her arrest, which also included a reported violation of a restraining order. That case, however, was ultimately dismissed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

In addition to her legal issues, Randle has faced changes in her professional career.

Although she appeared in the first three “Bad Boys” films, reports in 2023 indicated she would not return for the fourth installment. The role of Theresa Burnett was recast with Tasha Smith, though no official explanation was publicly provided for the change. The franchise also stars Will Smith.

Around the same period, public concern about Randle’s well-being grew after footage circulated online that appeared to show her in Los Angeles’ Skid Row area.

As of now, no formal charges have been filed in connection with the March incident, and it remains unclear whether further investigation will take place.

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