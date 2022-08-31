These Siblings Are Helping Formerly Incarcerated Women and Veterans Who Are Homeless and/or Mentally Ill

Meet Clyde Beasley and Kim Gobert, two siblings from Southern California who are the founders of The Prison Reform Project. Their 501(C)3 non-profit organization is a movement that primarily aims to help women and veterans who were previously incarcerated.

Everyday, thousands of such individuals are released from prison or jail, but sadly they often end up homeless, battling mental illnesses on their own, and/or back in the prison pipeline.

The Prison Reform Project aims to help these individuals as well as to help prevent young people who live in urban communities from ever going to prison in the first place.

Their organization offers the following services for free to people in need:

– Drug and alcohol counseling.

– Mental health facilitation.

– Temporary housing.

– Free clothes for the homeless.

– Career planning.

– College scholarships.

The organization also helps formally incarcerated individuals:

– Manage their mental illnesses.

– Regain confidence and self-esteem.

– Reestablish a bank account.

– Reconnect to society.

– Find employment opportunities.

– And more!

The Prison Reform Project was founded in 2021 and is financed by grants and generous donations from the public. To make a donation online to help the cause, please visit the official website at PrisonReform.com

About Clyde

Clyde, 56, was incarcerated for many years in the state of California. After admittedly making many regrettable mistakes during his life and serving a combined 21 years in state and federal prisons, Clyde is now a fully rehabilitated man seeking redemption as the creator of this powerful platform which is designed to educate and empower both men and women who are caught up in the American prison pipeline. Watch this YouTube video to learn more about his life story!

About Kim

Kim, 45, is a big supporter of her big brother. She is also the owner of a hair salon located in Los Angeles, Calif. From donations received from The Prison Reform Project, she is able to use her hair salon to help women who need rehabilitation and cannot afford to get their hair done.

This article first appeared on Blacknews.com.