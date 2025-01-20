Events by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman 7 Things To Do On MLK Day Besides Tuning Into Trump’s Inauguration Here are activities for one to give back and spread hope.







This year, the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump happens to fall on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

For many, the occasion dampens a time meant to celebrate King’s legacy and service to mankind. Per tradition, the federal holiday is accompanied by a day of service, where people can help the community and learn of King’s teachings for racial justice in his honor.

Since the inauguration coincidentally takes place on MLK Day, those not wanting to view the event can instead steer their efforts toward helping the community. BLACK ENTERPRISE has listed seven different activities for one to give back and spread hope while not paying mind to who is taking over the oval.

From local outings that build community to volunteering at national nonprofits, these actionable items can help make a difference in our society even when times look grim. Paying homage to Dr. King on this federal holiday does not stop no matter the political climate, as those who still believe in a more equitable world can continue striving for it through these efforts.

Attend A Ceremony Or Celebration In Honor Of MLK Day

Many cities have hosted parades and celebrations ahead of MLK Day to remember his legacy and fight for justice. In cities from every coast, these places are holding Marches and more for all to take part in civil service. In Virginia, Loudoun County is holding its 34th annual Dr. Martin Luther King March and Celebration, featuring food drives, speakers, and more to engage all ages. Local news stations have documented these ceremonies and events, also happening at civil rights or African American history museums, nationwide.

Serving Meals At Shelters Or Donating To Food Drives

Dr. King did not only advocate for racial equality, but also for impoverished people suffering from hardships like unemployment and food insecurities. With this in mind, serving meals at local food shelters or donating to food drive can uphold his values of equity in all forms. Moreover, reading about his poor people’s campaign and speech can be a refresher on how Dr. King helped all regardless of race. Feeding America also has a list of ways to combat hunger during this time of service.

Atlanta Resident Or Visitor? Pay tribute To Dr. King By Visiting His Historic Site

Atlanta residents have the unique privilege to live in the very city Dr. King called home. Atlanta takes immense pride in being the birthplace of Dr. King, with his childhood home standing as museum that is walking distance from his official historic site. In honor of the holiday, the site will host a Beloved Community Neighborhood Celebration right on his Birth Home Block. The event will include arts & crafts and historic exhibitions, as well as National Park Service Preservation Discussions.

Get Your Read On And Support Black-Owned Bookstores Or Local Libraries

If one cannot attend a specific event, then doing more direct work to uplift Black businesses or read on King’s speeches can also suffice. Buying novels about civil rights history, or Dr. King specifically, from Black-owned or independent bookstores can help pour money back into the local economy. However, for a more cost-effective option, supporting one’s local libraries and speaking a day educating oneself also rings true for Dr. King’s hopes for the people.

Stand Up For Environmental Justice By Heading Outside With Community Gardens

Many cities host community gardens to bring their neighborhoods together as they learn about environmental upkeep and justice. For example, Repair The World is hosting a MLK Day with the Homeless Garden Project to help those who care about our earth do so in the spirit of Dr. King. Taking place on the holiday, registration is free for those currently in the Bay Area to get involved and start planting new seeds for hope.

2025 Beloved Community Teach-In

“The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character – that is the goal of true education.” -Dr. Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Education remained a high priority for Dr. King, an alum of Atlanta-based HBCU, Morehouse College. To honor his teachings of obtaining more knowledge, The King Center is hosting a Beloved Community Teach-in, meant to serve as a global learning movement. Educators are encouraged to register and receive lessons plans for their students to enact change while promoting empathy and tolerance. The King Center also has additional resources for all to take part in the Day of Service.

Begin A Day Of Service Project With Little Ones, Family, And Friends

Change starts at home, and one can still partake in the Day of Service by embarking on a project with loved ones. From recruiting volunteers for nonprofits to helping individuals with job readiness, working to uplift another person is essential to Dr. King’s messaging. Websites such as AmeriCorps also have diverse resources for one to get started on their Day of Service project that best aligns with their values and passions.

For Dr. King, advocating for one another and for what is right has been integral to his legacy. He is remembered for this dedication toward a better world, with those living today continuing this mission on and beyond MLK Day. For those that would rather not entertain a Trump inauguration, giving back to their local communities is the best way to disengage.

