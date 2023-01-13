This 15-Course Microsoft Excel Training Bundle Is A Masterclass

Microsoft’s widely popular program, Excel, has been around since the mid-1980s. So chances are you have encountered the software in your office or classroom. Excel has you covered whether you are crunching numbers, budgeting, organizing data, or preparing graphs and tables for your next big meeting.

You might know the basics, but Excel has an array of features few people know how to use. If you want to become more proficient in Excel or learn a few new features, this 2023 Ultimate Microsoft Excel Pivot Tables & Dashboards Bundle is for you. For a limited time, you can purchase this information-packed bundle for only $39.99. That’s a savings of more than 90% from its original MSRP ($1,254).

Fifteen courses spanning more than 90 hours are included in this bundle. Microsoft Excel is not included in your purchase.

Ranging from beginner to advance, there is something for all Excel users. Starting with the “Microsoft Excel 2021/365: Beginners Course”, students will learn how to navigate Excel’s interface and keyboard shortcuts and analyze data using charts.

Business professionals will find value in the ”Excel for Business Analysts” course. Lessons include how to merge data from different sources using VLOOKUP, HLOOKUP, INDEX MATCH, & XLOOKUP, using the PivotTable function to perform data analysis, and how to conduct a Linear Forecast & Forecast Smoothing.

The “Advanced PivotTables in Excel” course shows users how to use PivotTables to perform data analysis tasks quickly and efficiently in Excel. By the end of the course, users will also know how to create a Pivot Chart and add sparklines and slicers and create a basic macro to refresh PivotTable data.

SkillStream offers courses that have taught more than one million students since being founded 14 years ago. SkillStream has an instructor rating of 4.4 stars.

Make the most of Microsoft Excel and its vast features by purchasing this masterclass of a bundle today.

Prices subject to change.