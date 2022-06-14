This MSCHF Puzzle Offers Double The Fun

Time with family and friends is important, and this Father’s Day, we have the perfect gift to make that happen. With travel expenses rising, what better way to spend time with your loved ones than a night at home? Do you enjoy puzzles and winning money? If so, it’s time to bring out the charcuterie board and finger sandwiches and challenge your family and your friends. You might even become a millionaire.

For a limited time, MSCHF is now offering the 2 Million Dollar Puzzle and not one, but two chances to win $1 million with their two-puzzle pack offer for only $56 USD. That is a saving of 6% from its MSRP for double the fun.

This 500-piece jigsaw puzzle set gives you the chance to win between $1 and $1 million, so there is no way to lose. Here is how it works: Complete the puzzle and scan your code (hint: it’s a large QR code) with your smartphone or tablet camera. A notification should appear when scanning is enabled. Then, snap your pic and enter to win.

Ages 3 and up can join you in solving the puzzle, and those ages 18 and up are eligible to win. If you aren’t 18, don’t worry. Just have an adult accept the prize money for you. If you win big, maybe share some of the dough! A redemption sheet is included with your purchase outlining the details.

Once you are declared a winner (don’t forget everyone wins), you will receive an electronic check within 1-4 business days to the email you entered with. MSCHF gives you three options to cash in on your winnings. You may print your digital check, request a paper check be mailed to you, or directly deposit the check to your online banking account from the internet. If a paper check is chosen, please allow 1-2 weeks of delivery time.

This puzzle is the gift that keeps on giving. Purchase it today to enjoy the fun.

Prices subject to change.