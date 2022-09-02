This PDF Reader for Mac Makes Editing and Markups a Breeze

PDFs have become popular files for anyone looking to share documents, data, graphics, or just about anything that can be printed on paper.

While their presence has undoubtedly made life much easier for everyone from CEOs to college students to office workers, they’re not the easiest thing to edit or markup if you don’t have the appropriate software.

The PDF Reader Pro for Mac is no match for even the most stubborn PDF. For a limited time, you can purchase this software for $39.99. That’s a savings of 33% from its MSRP ($59.99). However, the savings don’t end there. This Labor Day, you can save up to an additional 30% if you spend $49 or more through this collection. This sale ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 5.

The PDF Reader Pro for Mac has been installed on more than 60 million devices by users around the world. It turns any Mac device running OS X 10.12 or later into an editing powerhouse.

This product allows users to convert PDFs to iWork, Text, JPG, PNG and HTML, allowing them to insert, add and replace images. It directly transforms images imported from your scanner or iOS device to PDF. You’ll have the ability to annotate your PDFs with highlights, and you can add hyperlinks to redirect to other destinations.

For those who need the extra security, there’s an option to add watermarks, allowing for your documents to remain safe and professional.

TechRadar in its review of PDF Reader Pro for Mac dubbed it “Best PDF reader for Mac of 2020: read, edit, and more with PDF files.”

More than 30 verified purchasers have rated it 4.5 stars.

With many people working remotely these days, it’s imperative they have capable and reliable software. PDF Reader Pro for Mac makes sure you’ll never find yourself in a bind when it comes to PDFs. Purchase it today.

Prices subject to change.