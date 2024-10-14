News by Daniel Johnson Derrick Thompson Convicted On Federal Charges In Connection To Fatal Crash Thompson also faces state charges of criminal vehicular homicide and third-degree murder.







On Oct. 11, Derrick Thompson, the son of former Minnesota state Rep. John Thompson, was found guilty of one count of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, one count of possessing a firearm as a felon, and one count of carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug crime, all federal charges.

According to CBS News, Thompson also faces state charges of criminal vehicular homicide and third-degree murder.

The murder charge was added in September after the Hennepin County Attorney’s office characterized Thompson’s actions as consistent with a “lengthy record of dangerous driving, the trail of devastation he’s left in his wake, and his conduct in this case.”

The June 2023 crash which killed five people happened because Thompson sped off I-35, ran a red light, and slammed into the vehicle carrying 17-year-old Sabiriin Ali, 20-year-old Sahra Gesaade, 20-year-old Salma Abdikadir, 19-year-old Sagal Hersi, and 19-year-old Siham Adam. All of the passengers were female.

Thompson was later arrested, and upon searching the vehicle, authorities found a loaded handgun with an extended magazine, over 2,000 fentanyl pills, cocaine, MDMA, (Ecstasy), and other paraphernalia, which triggered federal charges.

Thompson’s federal sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

According to the Minnesota Star Tribune, Thompson remains in the Sherburne County Jail.

Although Thompson’s defense team tried to establish that the guns belonged to his brother, Damarco John Thompson, who was also in the vehicle and fled with his brother, Damarco Thompson has not been arrested or charged in connection with the crash.

Police recovered three phones in the vehicle, one belonging to each brother and another they shared. The phone which belonged to Derrick Thompson was discovered to have text and voice messages documenting illicit drug sales.

According to court records, in the crash, Thompson broke his hip but declined surgery before he was apprehended. Thompson also allegedly expressed remorse to a nurse at the hospital and made it clear to her that he was driving. Thompson also declined to attempt to run from the police after the crash.

Thompson was offered a plea deal in September that would have required him to plead guilty to between five and 10 counts of criminal vehicular homicide while causing the crash and fleeing the scene in exchange for dropping the other five charges of criminal vehicular homicide while operating a motor vehicle grossly or negligently.

Per the terms of the plea deal, Thompson would also have to serve between 32 and 38 years in prison. Approximately six months before the crash in Minneapolis, Thompson was released from jail.

