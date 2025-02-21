Yung Joc’s Nephew And Nieces Die From Smoke Inhalation At Atlanta Apartment Complex

Three children, who were related to rapper Yung Joc, died from smoke inhalation earlier this week after an apartment fire in Atlanta’s Fairburn Mays neighborhood.

According to Atlanta News First, Jhacari White, 4, Xyla White, 1, and Xhalia White, 9 months, died from smoke inhalation at Grady Hospital after they were found at Country Oaks Apartments.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 19, around 3:30 p.m. According to FOX 5 Atlanta, the cause of the fire “appeared electrical in nature.” Officials said the fire was contained to a second-story apartment in the three-story complex.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue confirmed the cause of death. First Deputy Fire Chief James McLemore said emergency personnel started CPR on the children.

“One of the boys was already lying on the grass when we came outside; they were giving him CPR,” neighbor Laura Phillips said. “They said it was two more kids in the house, but they had already taken the kids out.”

Mayor Andre Dickens offered his condolences to the family. “I’m sure the neighbors, family members and all involved in this are just devastated,” he added. “So are also our Fire Rescue Department and Grady personnel and others that came to render aid in this emergency situation.”

NStyleAtlanta posted a video clip of Atlanta recording artist Yung Joc revealing that he was related to the three victims; they were his brother’s children. He expressed that the family is still in shock and is hurting.

