Three Places Black Entrepreneurs Can Apply For Grants To Help Start Or Grow Their Business

Invoice2 Go Grow Grant
Mansa Fund
The Mansa Fund offers micro-grants to Black business owners. It was named after Mansa Musa, who was the ruler of the kingdom of Mali from 1312 to 1337. During his reign, Mali was one of the richest kingdoms of Africa. Business owners apply and write about their business needs. If a business owner is selected, the funds are sent to the winner via PayPal within 24 hours. You can apply on the Mansa Fund website.
Accion Opportunity Fund Fast Break for Small Business Grants
The Accion Opportunity Fund is teaming with the NBA, WNBA, and LegalZoom to give $10,000 Fast Break grants and $500 in LegalZoom services to 50 small businesses. Minority-owned firms are chiefly encouraged to apply. Businesses must be U.S.-based, in operation for at least six months, and have annual revenue less than $1 million. Get more criteria details and apply by Nov. 23 here.