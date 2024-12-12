News by Kandiss Edwards Young Thug’s Ban From Metro Atlanta Is Modified By Fulton County Judge Young Thug motion to amend plea deal is granted.







After seeking a modification in his YSL RICO plea deal, Jeffrey “Young Thug” Williams prevailed, partially.

Williams will now be allowed to return to his Atlanta home for short periods of time. Initially, the “Lifestyle” rapper was banned from the Metro Atlanta area for the next 15 years, unless he was hosting anti-drug, gang, or violence summits with the community’s youth.

The probation modification, posted on X by Thuggerdaily, specifies the conditions of his return after completing three years of probation without violation:

“Mr. Williams can thereafter visit his home at the address located in the city that has been provided, under seal, and the specific address given to probation, for up to two weeks at a time, up to four times per year, non-consecutive. Mr. Williams must notify probation at least five days prior to coming to this address.”

Young Thug’s Probation Modification Motion Partially Granted:



Judge has ruled that after Thug successfully completes 3 years of probation, he will be allowed to spend up to 8 weeks a year (2 weeks at a time) at his home on the edge of Metro Atlanta. #ysltrial https://t.co/Ccw7fBaIJn pic.twitter.com/e5e7AbXhll — THUGGERDAILY ひ (@ThuggerDaily) December 11, 2024

In a non-negotiated plea, the Atlanta rapper pled guilty to multiple charges in a Fulton County court on Oct. 31. The charges included firearm possession and participation in criminal street gang activity. He also pleaded no contest to racketeering and leading a criminal street gang, as previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE.

The non-negotiated plea allowed Fulton County Judge Paige Reese Whitaker to impose sentencing as opposed to negotiating the plea with Fulton County Prosecutors.

Judge Whitaker’s ruling allowed Williams to be freed from jail with what some would call extreme conditions. The rapper was to be subjected to a 4-decade-long probation. If Thug adhered to the conditions of his probation for the first 15 years, without violation, the remaining 25 years would be suspended.

“The total sentence is 40 years, to serve the first five years in prison but commuted to the time you’ve already served,” Whitaker stated.

Judge Whitaker expressed hope in Williams’ ability to successfully navigate his probation and give back to the Atlanta community. She also warned the rapper about the consequences of failure.

“I want you to be more of the solution and less of the problem.” Whitaker continued. “Good luck to you. There better be no violations, but if there are any, you’re coming back to see me.”

Hopefully, with the probation modification ruling young Thug will have a better chance at success.

RELATED CONTENT: Young Thug Accused Of Breach Of Contract After Negotiating $16M Publishing Deal