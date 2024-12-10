Young Thug Files Motion To Visit ATL, Regrets Plea Deal After Co-Defendants’ Acquittal

After YSL co-defendants Deamonte Kendrick and Shannon Stillwell were found not guilty of charges related to Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) statute, an attorney for Young Thug now regrets the YSL founder taking a plea deal in his case.

Young Thug’s attorney, Keith Adams, appeared on a recent podcast to discuss Thug’s co-defendants being found not guilty and was asked how Thug felt about that decision since the rapper took a plea deal on Oct. 31. Fulton County Judge Paige Reese Whitaker allowed the rapper to go free, with conditions.

“The total sentence is 40 years, to serve the first 5 years in prison but commuted to the time you’ve already served.”

Adams told TheFitLawyerATL podcast that Thug contacted him when he heard the news of his co-defendants’ acquittal. He did state that the “Go Crazy” rapper was happy for Yak Gotti (Kendrick) and SB (Stillwell) but mentioned that maybe they should have waited for a verdict instead of accepting the plea deal.

“He was happy for Kendrick and for Stillwell. Very happy. He was happy that they’re coming home. There was a part of him, I think, that was thinking, ‘You know what, we probably should have gone all the way ’cause we would have been walking out of there with a not guilty verdict as well.’”

“I agree, we would have, and we wanted to. There came a point where Jeffery made a decision to enter that plea and go home that day, and he did. So his reaction, he was happy for them but there was a little bit of regret on his part.”

Fox 5 Atlanta reported that Thug’s attorneys have filed a motion to amend one of the terms in his plea deal. One of the conditions that Thug agreed to included that he no longer reside in Atlanta for the first 10 years and not be present in the city unless it is essential for family functions like weddings and/or funerals. His lawyers request permission to visit family, friends, and business associates in the area.

“Mr. Williams has family in the metro Atlanta area, specifically in the Atlanta, Georgia area and respectfully requests the ability to reside/visit at times, in his home located in the city in the attached, under seal, document so that he can have family gatherings for holidays and other lawful reasons with his family, friends, and business associates, which is a home already owned by Mr. Williams,” the motion states.

It’s been reported that Thug’s probation officer has no issues with the request.

