Thurgood Marshall College Fund Secures $25M Grant To Boost HBCU Innovation And Sustainability

The Thurgood Marshall College Fund has received a lofty multi-million dollar gift to bring its latest project into fruition.

Lilly Endowment Inc. bestowed the HBCU-focused nonprofit with a $25 million grant for its endeavors. According to Fox 2, the money will go toward the Project HBCU Capacity Building: Maximizing HBCU Performance Through Investments in Research, Operations and Innovation.

The project aims to help HBCUs with infrastructure needs and crucial student support. With this funding, TMCF can begin new partnerships and investments that further their mission for HBCUs’ sustainable futures.

“This monumental grant will enable the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to better serve its campuses and students, providing opportunities for funding to implement innovative projects that address unique challenges,” stated Dr. Harry L. Williams, president and CEO of TMCF. “We’re thankful for the trust placed in us by Lilly Endowment to carry out this work.”

Established in 1987, TMCF has 54 schools within its membership, 42 of which identifying as four-year HBCUs. Project HBCU Capacity Building will focus on three strategies, while implemented through TMCF for these institutions.

They will incorporate enhanced administrative systems and processes, helping schools with data collection and information sharing. This will include professional development programs and initiatives for staff as well. The member schools will also have the opportunity to engage in collaborative learning. The strategy aims for them to share resources and programs on increasing enrollment and engagement across their campuses.

Moreover, the project will offer grant opportunities and technical assistance to these schools. These grant will extend toward faculty research, upgraded technology, and student retention improvements to help these institutions grow.

Lilly Endowment Inc., created by the founders of Eli Lilly and Company, also expressed their delight to give back. Its Vice President for education, Ted Maple, referred to the TMCF “impressive array” of support for its diverse schools.

“Thurgood Marshall College Fund provides an impressive array of services and support to its member institutions to help their students thrive in college and achieve their education and career goals,” said Maple. “We are pleased to be able to support efforts to enhance TMCF’s capacity and assist HBCUs in carrying out their important missions.”

Through this new gift, TMCF also hopes to enact long-lasting change. Furthermore, this distinct project will build upon the capacities of its member HBCUs and beyond.

“Over five years, we anticipate substantial improvements in institutional capacity outcomes across participating HBCUs,” added Williams. “While TMCF has chosen to focus some aspects of this initiative on a select group of HBCUs, the impact will extend far beyond those institutions, fostering collaborative learning to increase operational excellence and institutional capacity for the greater HBCU community.”

