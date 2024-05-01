T.I. Offers Sage Advice To Overzealous Aspiring Rapper (VIDEO)

In a video shared by The Neighborhood Talk, T.I. gave an up-and-coming rapper some advice after she approached him in the street and showcased her less-than-impressive rap skills.

As the young lady spewed her lyrics, T.I. seemingly looked disinterested. When she finished her bars, she immediately asked him, “How do you feel about this?”

“I don’t,” he said. When she told him she wanted to be part of his record label, Hustle Gang, T.I. took the tone of a concerned parent dealing with a misguided child.

“Listen, man, let me tell you something: Stop running up to n*igg*s thinking they gonna change your life, man. Ain’t nobody gonna change your life but you.” When she asked if he would change her life, he exclaimed, “Hell naw! You are!”

He then told her that she has all the power to change her situation. However, she insisted that Hustle Gang has the power to do that. After she asked how he can help her, he told her, “I’m helping you by telling you don’t look for a n**ga like me to change your life. You got everything you need already. It’s in you.”

He then advised her that if she does what she needs to do, improves herself, and showcases the type of talent that he feels will win, he’ll be looking for her instead.

T.I. then advised her to reach out to her fans. Those are the people she needs to impress, not him. She then asked him to rate her lyrical skills. Instead of directly responding to her inquiry, he tells her that she “needs to do what” she needs to do to get better.

She thanked the rapper for his advice advice and allowed him to go about his day.

