In Her Bag! Tia Mowry Partners With WeightWatchers to Develop New Recipes

Tia Mowry‘s motto for this year appears to be “no bags left unturned” after the actress and social media extraordinaire announced that she was expanding her extensive résumé by becoming the new ambassador for Weight Watchers.

Weight Watchers is a weight loss program that helps individuals manage a healthy lifestyle by suggesting the types of foods and physical activities one should consume or participate in based on various factors.

On Jan. 19, Mowry revealed to PEOPLE Magazine that she partnered with the program because of her passion for food and health. “When I think about food, I think about how it brings people together. I feel like we share the same passions. Food, health, and community.” the 44-year-old said.

Although Mowry has publicly showcased her cooking abilities in recent years with her show Tia Mowry at Home, the release of her cookbooks and cookware line, the mother of two shared that her love for cooking began in 1999.

During that time, Mowry, unsure about her career steps, was attending college at Pepperdine University as a psychology major after finishing production on the hit sitcom Sister, Sister with her twin, Tamera.

“I was like, You know what? If I never acted again in my life, I would want to go to culinary school.”This was when I was in my 20s. [Cooking] was always a passion of mine,” Mowry admitted.

Since then, Mowry’s cooking dreams have come full circle in various ways. With Mowry’s partnership with Weight Watchers and becoming an ambassador, she shares that she is creating new recipes with the program to help individuals “maintain” their goals and “enjoy” the process.

“[They’re] definitely going to be fun, exciting and recognizable recipes. “When you’re able to enjoy things that you absolutely love,” Mowry said. “I feel like it’s definitely a way for you to stay on track and to maintain your goals.”

At the time this article has been written, it is still being determined when Mowry’s recipes with Weight Watchers will launch.