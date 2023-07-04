Tia Mowry, Cory Hardrict Establish Boundaries & Stipulations Post Divorce

Tia Mowry is all about living in her truth and showing her children they can do the same. The Sister, Sister actress, says filing for divorce from Cory Hardrict, 43, was her way of “chasing her truth.”

In a cover story for HelloBeautful, Mowry said her decision was in the best interest of her children and it served as a lesson and gift for them. In October 2022, after 14 years of marriage, Mowry shared with nearly 12 million instagram followers that she was separating from the All American: Homecoming actor. “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Mowry said. “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry)

This big decision was a stepping stone in Tia’s journey on finding and “chasing [her] authentic self.”

Mowry shared with the outlet, “I feel like it’s a great lesson for them because it was not an easy decision. It was one of the hardest decisions that I had ever had to make in my entire life. But if they see that mommy can do it, that mommy, no matter what people say, no matter, even if there’s some sort of doubt, whatever, mommy pushed through. [They can say] my mommy is living and chasing her truth.”

As Mowry said in her October 2022 post, she and Hardrict “will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.” The pair has agreed to share custody of their children.

Mowry and Hardrict made the decision to create rules regarding their two children and future significant others that may enter their lives.

“Absent agreement to the contrary, each party is restrained from introducing the minor children to a new romantic partner until that party has been in an exclusive relationship with the romantic partner for at least six months,” according to documents obtained by People Magazine.

Mowry and Hardrict have also agreed that any romantic partner is not to stay overnight within the first six months of the relationship if the parent has custody of the children at that time. The pair has found this agreement to be in the best interests of their two children.