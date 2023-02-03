Tia Mowry Launches Vegan, Affordable Hair Care Line, Sold Exclusively In Walmart

After years of inspiring others to rock their curls, Tia Mowry is elevating natural hair her way.

The award-winning actress and mompreneur officially launched her own haircare collection, 4U by Tia, backed by planet-friendly science and Black girl empowerment.

With the help of Amyris Inc., a leading synthetic biotechnology company, Mowry has co-developed a wellness-empowering brand and community designed to offer affordability and simple care for textured hair.

Boasting breakthrough ingredients, like sea moss and aloe vera, 4U by Tia will be sold exclusively in Walmart, among a growing record of Black women entrepreneurs.

According to a press release, 4U by Tia dropped a full line of eight products formulated for 2A to 4C (curly) hair, all priced under $11. These include the Moisturizing Shampoo, Moisturizing Conditioner, Clarifying Shampoo, Lightweight Conditioner, Leave-In Curl Cream, Curl-Defining Gel, Curl Refresher Mist, and Multiuse Hair Oil.

All products contain Amyris’ patented Hemi15TM, an ingredient made to nourish and protect textured hair. The line is 100% vegan, silicone-free, sulfate-free, and paraben-free.

“Tia identified a need to simplify her hair journey which blossomed into her co-developing amazing products for the wavy, curly and coily customers,” said Danélle Jackson-Howard and Lynn Nestor, Walmart Beauty Merchants, in a joint statement. “Adding 4U by Tia to our assortment supports our strategy in delivering a modern haircare line enriched with innovative ingredients at a compelling price point.”

Ahead of Black History Month, Mowry delivered the trailblazing news via Instagram, raving about the highly-anticipated 4U by Tia. It also comes before her speaking engagement at BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s 2023 Women of Power summit in Las Vegas.

“Family, wellness, and inclusivity are important to me and 4U by Tia promotes all of these values. Everyone should have access to leading haircare products formulated with ingredients they can pronounce. Through this collaboration with Walmart and Amyris, we are giving consumers better choices and products that are straightforward, easy to use, and developed with health and sustainability in mind,” Mowry explained.

For Mowry, 4U is inspired by her own hair transformations. She invited others to open up about their hair stories so she can empower them to truly own their hair journeys, in whatever form that may be.

“My purpose in life is to encourage, uplift, and empower,” she told Byrdie. “Doing that with this brand makes me feel like I am living out my purpose. I just want to see people with all different hair textures embracing who they are because I feel where there is authenticity, there is magic and joy.”