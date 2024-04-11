Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn ‘The Secret Is Out’ On Tia Mowry’s New WeTV Reality Series ‘My Next Chapter’ As Tia Mowry adjusts to life as a divorced mom of two, she is allowing the cameras to capture her journey in a new reality series.









“Tia Mowry: My Next Chapter” is set to premiere on WeTV and will see Mowry navigate life for the first time on her own after years of working alongside her twin sister, Tamera Mowry-Housley, and being married to her ex-husband Cory Hardrict, Deadline reports. It’s her first reality series on her own after starring in The Style Network’s “Tia & Tamera” with her sister.

The new show was announced on Thursday, April 11, as part of AMC Networks’ 2024 Upfronts Presentation in New York City. It will give fans a chance to go behind the veil of Mowry’s life as she adjusts to co-parenting her two children with Hardrict and maintaining her career and business endeavors.

Following the announcement, Mowry, 45, took to Instagram to confirm that “the secret is out” on her return to television. She explained what fans can expect from the new series as she prepares to let the public in on the “ups and downs” in her private life.

“Lately, I’ve been taking my power back. I’m so lucky to have a community – YOU ALL – that are so close to my life, the ups and downs, my wins and my struggles,” she wrote. “An intention I set this year is to embrace ALL that I’m experiencing, so I’m removing the filter like never before.”

Mowry noted her new show’s highlights which include her dating life, entrepreneurial growth, motherhood journey, and reclaiming her independence post-divorce.

“I’m ready to date, take my multiple businesses to the next level, and discover what makes me happy,” she shared. “With this exciting new chapter comes profound changes and adjustments to the roles I play in my everyday life and my next act.”

The “Sister Sister” star finalized her divorce from Hardrict in April 2023 after 14 years of marriage. It took the pair six months to dissolve the marriage after announcing their separation in October 2022. They share a son Cree, 12, and daughter Cairo, 5.

Last month, Mowry and Hardrict had a friendly run-in on the red carpet while attending Essence Black Women in Hollywood. The divorced pair were last seen enjoying Thanksgiving together with their children.