News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Ticketmaster Prevented From Selling Tickets Above The Original Price In Ontario Ontario has passed a new law banning Ticketmaster from reselling tickets above their original price.







Ontario, Canada, is cracking down on inflated resale prices by introducing a new rule that Ticketmaster must follow.

On April 23, Ticketmaster emailed Ontario users with resale listings, confirming it is complying with Ontario Bill 97, which bans tickets from being resold above their original price, Billboard Canada reports. The policy applies to concerts, sports, and major events, including FIFA World Cup matches and Toronto International Film Festival screenings.

“Effective April 23, 2026, tickets in Ontario cannot be resold above the total original cost, including service fees and taxes,” the email, shared on X, states. “Beginning next week, you will be able to re-list your tickets in compliance with Ontario’s new legal requirements once updates have been made to our resale marketplace.”

damn this is huge pic.twitter.com/CS0Accoqpw — surya (@suryasure05) April 23, 2026

The new law bars ticket holders in Ontario from reselling seats above face value—meaning a $150 ticket can’t be flipped for $500, a common practice still seen in many cities across the U.S. and Canada outside the province.

The move is part of a plan by Ontario Premier Doug Ford, though it has not yet received royal assent. The legislation would require resellers to show proof of the original ticket price, disclose both original and resale prices to buyers, and keep records for at least three years after the event. Ticketmaster has said it will comply with the new Ontario rules.

“With the legislation coming into force shortly, we have begun contacting all fans with tickets listed on our resale platform to let them know we have delisted their tickets from our marketplace,” a Ticketmaster Canada spokesperson said.

The measure comes weeks after a federal jury (in the United States) found that Live Nation Entertainment and its subsidiary Ticketmaster operated an illegal monopoly over live events and ticketing. The verdict, tied to a May 2024 U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit, said the company suppressed competition and overcharged fans through exclusive venue deals. Potential remedies include forcing Ticketmaster to be split off.

Following the announcement up north, fans are voicing support and calling for similar laws worldwide to curb inflated ticket prices and fees often associated with Ticketmaster.

“Let’s make it a rule internationally and for all ticket sales companies,” one X user wrote.

“Scalpers have wrecked the joy of live events long enough,” added someone else. “Now push further and cap Ticketmaster’s insane primary fees and dynamic pricing too.”

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